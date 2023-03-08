'Kids are precious gifts from God': State grills clinics on 'sterilization,' gender transitions

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is questioning multiple medical institutions across the state on “possible sterilization procedures” performed on children undergoing gender transition, his office announced Tuesday.

Citing “a series of disturbing reports” across the county, Rokita’s Monday letter to medical facilities poses a series of questions about how they handle the treatment of gender dysphoria, including whether or not they provide cross-sex hormones to minors, prescribe puberty blockers, perform surgeries, or suggest the use of devices like chest binders.

“If you do not engage in any of the activities described above, I look forward to receiving confirmation of the same,” he says in the letter. “It is incumbent upon healthcare providers to ensure that minors and their parents, as consumers, are adequately advised of the short-term and long-term risks associated with these types of treatment. As the Attorney General of Indiana, it is my duty to gather information regarding the nature of your practice in this area to protect our Hoosier consumers.”

Rokita further requested details on age restrictions, parental consent requirements, risk disclosures, safeguards, and other steps in the process. Additionally, he asked for information on marketing strategies and revenue gained from providing procedures like surgeries.

“Our kids are precious gifts from God,” Rokita said in a statement. “We should all be concerned about the physical and chemical procedures being performed upon these minors, which in most cases are irreversible.”

Earlier this year, Indiana state Republican Rep. Lorissa Sweet introduced a bill to ban child gender transition procedures statewide.

Last month, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an investigation into the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital after an employee alleged doctors are prescribing puberty blockers to minors who are not fully informed.

Rokita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

