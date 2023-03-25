King Charles's France visit postponed after pension protests

(BBC) – King Charles III's state visit to France has been postponed after a request by President Emmanuel Macron, Downing Street says.

The president said "we would not be sensible and would lack common sense" to go ahead after unions called a day of pension protests during the visit. The trip to Paris and Bordeaux had been due to begin on Sunday.

But both cities were caught up in violence on Thursday, some of the worst since demonstrations began in January.

