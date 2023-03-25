A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

King Charles's France visit postponed after pension protests

Macron proposed moving trip to early summer 'when things calm down again'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 25, 2023 at 5:27pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla (video screenshot)

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla (video screenshot)

(BBC) – King Charles III's state visit to France has been postponed after a request by President Emmanuel Macron, Downing Street says.

The president said "we would not be sensible and would lack common sense" to go ahead after unions called a day of pension protests during the visit. The trip to Paris and Bordeaux had been due to begin on Sunday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

But both cities were caught up in violence on Thursday, some of the worst since demonstrations began in January.

TRENDING: Was January 6 a setup?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How the GOP can make gains in the suburbs
Majority of voters dissatisfied with Buttigieg's response to toxic train derailment
WATCH: Donald Trump rally in Waco, Texas
World Bank says Ukraine's reconstruction will cost at least $411 billion
China threatens consequences over U.S. warship's actions in South China Sea
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×