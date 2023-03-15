A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I know where you live, mother******': Principal arrested first day on the job

Educator accused of terroristic threats, punching man in face

Published March 14, 2023 at 8:54pm
Published March 14, 2023 at 8:54pm
Leroy Littles Sr.

(WAVE) -- LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A recently hired principal for Jefferson County Public Schools has been arrested on his first day on the job.

Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department, according to Bullitt County Sheriff’s chief deputy Alex Payne.

Littles has been charged with terroristic threatening and assault fourth degree. Payne said the charges stem from an alleged incident that happened on Christmas Day 2022.

