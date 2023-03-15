'I know where you live, mother******': Principal arrested first day on the job

(WAVE) -- LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A recently hired principal for Jefferson County Public Schools has been arrested on his first day on the job.

Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department, according to Bullitt County Sheriff’s chief deputy Alex Payne.

Littles has been charged with terroristic threatening and assault fourth degree. Payne said the charges stem from an alleged incident that happened on Christmas Day 2022.

