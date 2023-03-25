Kremlin: If any country arrests Putin, it 'would be a declaration of war'

(TSARIZM) – In response to the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin that was issued last Friday by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the security council, Dmitry Medvedev, has issued a stark warning that any attempt to arrest Putin would be seen as an actor of war by the Kremlin.

On Monday, Medvedev said, “It’s quite possible to imagine a hypersonic missile being fired from the North Sea from a Russian ship at The Hague courthouse,” before adding, “Everyone walks under God and rockets… Look carefully to the sky…”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Then, on Wednesday, Medvedev posted a video statement to Telegram that blatantly claimed any “arrest” would be seen as a declaration of war and would essentially lead to a third world war.

TRENDING: Was January 6 a setup?

Read the full story ›