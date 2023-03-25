A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kremlin: If any country arrests Putin, it 'would be a declaration of war'

'Everyone walks under God and rockets. ... Look carefully to the sky'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 25, 2023 at 5:31pm
Vladimir Putin

(TSARIZM) – In response to the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin that was issued last Friday by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the security council, Dmitry Medvedev, has issued a stark warning that any attempt to arrest Putin would be seen as an actor of war by the Kremlin.

On Monday, Medvedev said, “It’s quite possible to imagine a hypersonic missile being fired from the North Sea from a Russian ship at The Hague courthouse,” before adding, “Everyone walks under God and rockets… Look carefully to the sky…”

Then, on Wednesday, Medvedev posted a video statement to Telegram that blatantly claimed any “arrest” would be seen as a declaration of war and would essentially lead to a third world war.

Read the full story ›

