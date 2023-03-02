Lawmaker condemns 'white Christians' who adopt needy Native American children

Those "white Christians" who adopt needy Native American children are guilty of "genocide," according to one state lawmaker in Minnesota whose rant was made available on social media.

"I'm sick of white Christians adopting our babies and rejoicing. It's a really sad day when that happens. It means the genocide continues," charged Heather Keeler, a state representative from Moorhead.

The Tennessee Star report she continued, "If you care about our babies, advocate against the genocide! Help the actual issues impacting Indigenous parents, stop stealing our babies and changing their names under the impression that you are helping.

"White saviors are the worst!" she said.

She is pursuing her special interest as a lawmaker, supporting a plan to incorporate parts of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law.

That federal law is currently under challenge and a ruling from the Supreme Court is expected this spring.

It classifies children by race and gives tribal authorities absolute control over the adoption of Indian children. It has been used to devastatingly negative results in several cases where children unwanted by their birth parents have been given care by potential adoptive parents.

Tribal authorities, however, then have stepped in and have sometimes dispatched the children to unrelated strangers who just happen to be on tribal rolls.

Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, a Democrat from Duluth, said, "Throughout history, the United States and Minnesota have carried out intentional and horrific methods of removal and disconnection of our native children from their families, their culture."

The bill would require, in state law, "The state of Minnesota recognizes all federally recognized Indian tribes as having the inherent authority to determine their own jurisdiction for any and all Indian child custody or child placement proceedings regardless of whether the tribe’s members are on or off the reservation and regardless of the procedural posture of the proceeding."

Keeler claimed, "Raising our next generation and keeping them in our indigenous families is essential to preserving our culture, language, traditions, and way of life."

Alpha News reported Keeler said, "We need to protect our indigenous families and the integrity of our relatives. Our next seven generations are sacred to our community, and taking them away and stripping them of their identity is a form of genocide. "

