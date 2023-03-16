A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Lawmakers turn backs during opening prayer: Did they have good reason?

'Oh, that looks really ugly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 15, 2023 at 8:04pm
(Image by max leroy from Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Republican lawmakers in the North Dakota state Senate turned their backs on a chaplain last month as she led the politicians in prayer in a display that has since garnered local media attention.

“I just didn’t expect it,” Rev. Dr. Leanne Simmons, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck, told KFYR-TV. “When I saw it, though, my first reaction was, ‘Oh, that looks really ugly.'”

As is customary at the start of each floor session, Simmons — one of many local religious leaders to deliver the invocation inside the state Capitol — began praying over the Senate Feb. 8, when state Sens. Michael Wobbema (R) and Janne Myrdal (R) turned away from the minister as she spoke.

Submit a Correction





