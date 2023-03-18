A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Levels of carcinogenic chemical near Ohio derailment site far above safe limit

Experts call situation 'concerning'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2023 at 3:43pm
Ohio train derailment (video screenshot).jpg

(THE GUARDIAN) – Newly released data shows soil in the Ohio town of East Palestine – scene of a recent catastrophic train crash and chemical spill – contains dioxin levels hundreds of times greater than the exposure threshold above which Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) scientists in 2010 found poses cancer risks.

The EPA at the time proposed lowering the cleanup threshold to reflect the science around the highly toxic chemical, but the Obama administration killed the rules, and the higher federal action threshold remains in place.

Though the dioxin levels in East Palestine are below the federal action threshold and an EPA administrator last week told Congress the levels were “very low”, chemical experts, including former EPA officials, who reviewed the data for the Guardian called them “concerning.”

Read the full story ›

