Levi's to use AI-generated models to promote 'diversity and sustainability'

'Digital transformation journey'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:02pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Levi's is undergoing a word salad of what they characterized as a "digital transformation journey" of diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability, by partnering with an AI company to use computer-generated fashion models which they will use to "supplement human models," Engadget reports.

Engadget's Will Shanklin also nails what's going on - writing: "Although that sounds noble on the surface, Levi’s is essentially hiring a robot to generate the appearance of diversity while ridding itself of the burden of paying human beings who represent the qualities it wants to be associated with its brand."

The branding is just as woke, with the clothing designer claiming that the partnership is about "increasing the number and diversity of our models for our products in a sustainable way," adding "We see fashion and technology as both an art and a science, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Lalaland.ai, a company with such high-quality technology that can help us continue on our journey for a more diverse and inclusive customer experience."

Read the full story ›

