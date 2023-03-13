Lightfoot learns sexual deviancy isn't a political skill set

The fallacious construct of skin color is the crutch that braces every failure for those predisposed to argue that any time they're unsuccessful in having their way, it's because they're a color. The problem with said argument is that melanin is neither a color nor a nationality – and it for certain is not a race.

As I have pointed out countless times, there's no such thing as race, despite the lie of same permeating essentially every classroom, community group, individual, government contract, police record and orifice in existence today.

Race doesn't exist. It was created by social-Darwinists to validate the lie of evolution. It was co-opted and prostituted by cultural-Leninists and Fabian Democrat Socialists for the purpose of fomenting division, acrimony, victimology and self-inflicted immiseration – all of which can be blamed on a "racist" structure.

It's as false as the mindset of those crippled by the mental disability that has certain population types who are demonically inclined to identify as one or more kinds of sexual deviant, claiming the abnormal as normal.

This brings me to Lori Lightfoot: the disaster of Midway Chicago, the weasel-eyed sexual deviant who is the worst Chicago mayor in modern history in a long line of historically corrupt and inept mayors, dating back to horse and buggy. She's the first Democrat mayor in 46 years to lose running for a second term. The diminutive failure of a human being confused being a sexual deviant with having professional political skills. She took cues from the Obama woman (sarcasm intended) and blamed not being rewarded with reelection her fictional skin color and being a woman.

I'm not sure how she purposed to use the idea of her being a woman, since it seems her political party is unclear what a woman even is. Crying "victim" is a tactic of the Obama woman, who owns multi-million-dollar mansions throughout the Untied States including a mega-million dollar home on an exclusive New England waterfront. Ain't no so-called white people or anyone else holding you back if you have a home in that ZIP code.

Lightfoot lost the election because she was an abysmal failure, divisive and incompetent. Anyone who blames racism and sexism for not being reelected, after she was elected by the same city with support from the same groups who condemned her for what very quickly was diagnosed as gross incompetence, is grasping at straws.

Apparently, Lightfoot suffers from mental disability on a dissociative level, in addition to psycho-sexual behavioral levels. She claimed her office "fought the right fights, and we put this city on a better path." Exactly what "right path" would that be? Clearly, her definition of "right path" differs from that of the voters. "Lightfoot campaigned for mayor in 2019 by arguing crime was too high, saying she wanted to make Chicago the 'safest big city in the country,'" the Tribune reported in its analysis of how she went from "political rock star to rock bottom."

"But homicides, mostly from gun violence, spiked dramatically in 2020 and 2021 from 500 murders in 2019 to 776 and 804 in the next two years, respectively. Shootings and carjackings also skyrocketed."

Violent crime in the city spiked by 40% since she promised during her inaugural address to end the "epidemic of gun violence that devastates families, shatters communities, holds children hostage to fear in their own homes," the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

"The more than 800 murders in 2021 were the most in a quarter-century. The city also saw more than 20,000 cases of theft in 2022, nearly double the amount of 2021, according to the police department's end-of-year report.

"In the first three weeks of this year, crime rates have skyrocketed by 61% compared to last year, according to police."

The unchecked proliferation of crime with no ceiling in sight is destroying the city. And while Lightfoot blamed everyone but the hotdog venders for her well-deserved defeat, she managed to ignore the fact that the overwhelming number of murder victims and the perpetrators went by crayon color assignations. That's just as the Obama woman carefully omitted that she and her family fled their Chicago neighborhood and multi-million dollar house because the "brah-thas" were performing the Chicago version of shoot, kill, rape and burn down.

It's a shameful disgrace that Lightfoot's kind deny their incompetence. It's easy to blame failure on racism; it requires zero acknowledgment of fault and no acceptance of responsibility.

Being an alleged woman and a sexual deviant with high amounts of melanin are not a skill set. Said jeremiads are morally opprobrious and operose, but not out of character for the likes of Lightfoot. However, as we see time and again, they are curtains to hide behind.

