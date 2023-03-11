Lindsey Graham is right for once: Here's a war we should be fighting

I can't believe I'm saying this, but for the first time in history, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is right. I think it's clear Lindsey is a warmonger. He's never met a war he didn't support. He loves the war in Ukraine. Lindsey would love us fighting endless wars across the globe forever.

And then (of course) Lindsey's friends in the defense industry would get filthy rich forever. You know, like Pfizer, Moderna and all the vaccine makers. It pays to have good friends in the D.C. swamp.

This is what politicians do. They fight for endless wars and endless vaccines and green energy boondoggles so that the companies who give them legal bribes (donations) and illegal bribes (in offshore accounts) make out like bandits … with your taxpayer money.

But Lindsey Graham is finally right about something. This time I support Lindsey's war. This is finally a war we should be fighting.

We should send the U.S. military to Mexico. We should declare war on the Mexican drug cartels. We should invade Mexico and kill the cartels.

TRENDING: Fauci's cover-up of COVID origins blasted in bombshell hearing

Mexico is allowing an army of millions of barbarians (soon-to-be tens of millions when Title 42 ends in May) to attack our gates. And President Joe Biden and Democrats make sure the gates are wide open and unmanned.

They're filling America with poverty, homelessness, criminals, pedophiles and deadly drugs. They're bankrupting America. They're destroying America. They're turning America into a craphole – just like the countries they came from.

Back to Lindsey Graham's idea. Lindsey got it right. I'm the opposite of a warmonger. Like Donald Trump, I'm a peacemaker. I have no interest in fighting – or funding a war in Ukraine.

But if there's ever been a war worth fighting, worth funding, worth spilling precious American blood, invading Mexico and wiping out the Mexican drug cartel is that war. This is the point of the U.S. military: to protect our country, our border, our sovereignty and our citizens.

Are you worried about offending Mexico? No one ever worried about offending Vietnam, Korea, Panama, Grenada, Iraq or Afghanistan. America attacked all those countries. Today no one in power seems concerned with offending big, bad Russia.

All those others pale in comparison. Mexico is directly attacking and harming the USA. We are being invaded by millions of criminals, drug traffickers, pedophiles and barbarians. The whole world is emptying their prisons to send their worst criminals through our southern border. And you can bet terrorist cells are walking across our open border. These hordes coming across are bankrupting our courts, schools and health care system.

Make no mistake: We are already at war. But we are the only ones who don't know it.

How does Russia attacking Ukraine affect your life? Ukraine is meaningless. But what's coming across our border is destroying America forever.

So, Lindsey Graham is right (for once). We should declare war on the Mexican drug cartels. Our U.S. Army should be sent to the border to block access from foreign invaders. Our U.S. Marines should invade Mexico and take out the cartels. Our Air Force should bomb known cartel hideouts. Our Navy should surround Mexico and prevent any escape by sea.

Then we should spend a measly 25 to 35 billion dollars and build the best damn wall the world has ever seen so our country is never invaded again. As a bonus, that would save over 1 million American lives from drug overdoses in the next decade.

Then we follow up by deporting every single noncitizen criminal out of our country. And install e-Verify to prevent any of the remaining migrants from working and wasting hundreds of billions of our taxpayer dollars on welfare, public school or health care for noncitizens.

At that point, they'll choose to self-deport and reapply legally.

But sadly, all of this is a fantasy. None of it will ever happen.

Because the Biden crime family, Obama crime family and the entire Democratic Party is clearly a business partner of the Mexican drug cartels. They are paid to keep the border open. They are paid to keep the fentanyl and heroin flowing. I know the Democrat politicians are all paid a piece of the human trafficking, sex trafficking, child trafficking and drug trafficking.

The cartels make billions of dollars per day. They've bought off the entire Mexican government, military and police. What makes you think they haven't bought off the U.S. politicians too?

I think that's why millions of migrants have been waved in since illegitimate president Biden rigged and stole the 2020 election. That's why Kari Lake had her Arizona election stolen by Katie Hobbs, who whistleblowers report is owned by the Mexican drug cartels. Starting to get the picture?

That's why we will never declare war on the cartels or invade Mexico. That's why we'll keep using taxpayer dollars to fund meaningless wars that don't matter to America or the American people.

But with the one war that matters, we'll keep looking the other way.

This is all as clear as day. Biden, former President Barack Obama (the real power behind the throne) and the entire Democratic Party are owned by the Mexican drug cartels.

So, keep dreaming, Lindsey. This is one war you're never gonna get.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!