A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron

Ironton 'remarkably preserved'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:05pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Lost ship 'Ironton' found in Lake Huron (video screenshot)

Lost ship 'Ironton' found in Lake Huron (video screenshot)

(USA TODAY) – Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.

The 191-foot cargo vessel collided with a grain hauler on a blustery night in September 1894, sinking both. The Ironton's captain and six sailors clambered into a lifeboat but it was dragged to the bottom before they could detach it from the ship. Only two crewmen survived. The gravesite long eluded shipwreck hunters.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Now, the mystery has been solved, officials with Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena, Michigan, said Wednesday. The Associated Press obtained details of the discovery ahead of the announcement.

TRENDING: This is ruff: Lady Gaga sued by woman who returned her pets for not paying $500,000 reward

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nearly half of Dems say Biden unfit for 2nd term
From concerning to terrifying: 7 horrible milestones on horizon for bloated federal budget
Huge city's largest abortion clinic permanently closes
Asbury revival attendee is diagnosed with measles
In remote Himalayan desert, Buddhists, Muslims, Christians unite to protect land, heritage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×