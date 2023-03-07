The Machiavellian Gavin Newsom

Cultural-Marxist Democrats are the personification of satanic evil. Let me start with the lowest of the hanging fruit on the Democrats' tree of moral opprobriousness. They have a visceral hatred for propriety, especially when it comes to those for whom they have no respect but keep as useful resources in their denigration of America. Let me explain.

Consider their hatred for Larry Elder. Personally, I haven't one shred of doubt that Larry would have been a game changer as governor of California, and I don't say that because he is my friend. I say it because he is a focused, highly intelligent man who loves California and genuinely cares about the people in the state – unlike Gavin Newsom who cares only for and about himself as his duplicitous double standards have proven time and time again.

Everything Newsom is and represents has a negative impact upon the so-called African-Americans in California. Larry's policies would have benefited all Californians.

Something named Erika D. Smith took delight in left-handedly accusing Larry of being the "black face of white supremacy," saying "he supports systematically racist policies that would disproportionately harm Black people."

Larry is pro-life; that means he's about saving the lives of the unborn. If there were ever a case for a disparate impact lawsuit, it's over the toll Margaret Sanger's institute of selective death and extermination has had upon their targeted population group.

TRENDING: Pro-abortion student arrested for vandalizing 'dumb' pro-life display

Hate-filled, racist Democrats are responsible for approximately 25 million of the targeted group's children – Smith claims Larry "would have made it disproportionately hard." What's harder than more than one-third of a population group's future generations being exterminated by the very people who have oppressed them for over 400 years while cleverly convincing them it's Christians who are against them?

I've referenced Larry because the cultural Marxists, the Fabian Democratic Socialists and the neo-Leninists' latest scheme to cast this designated population group into the abyss is to take $559 billion dollars from the taxpayers and give it out as reparations to a group of people (who don't deserve them), from a group of people who have in no way ever done injury to them on a scale that would warrant same. And, let there be no doubt: Newsom may not have introduced the measure, but he's 100% behind it and involved in it; and it wasn't introduced without his blessing.

This is his opportunity to secure all of the crayon color vote card. Then he focuses on the illegal-alien vote and lets Democrats' proven ability to steal elections do the rest. Their goal of nationally running the proverbial table with governorships, state legislatures and all three branches of government, including the Supreme Court even if they have to pack it as Franklin Roosevelt threatened to do and Biden wants to do, would be theirs to lose.

But, Larry Elder and those like him are the bad guys, because we love America and know this is where dreams can become reality.

People can disagree with the scenario I've referenced; but you can be assured that if I'm thinking about this scenario, there are those within the Democrat stratagems who are already crushing the feasibility numbers of making this dream a reality.

The threat to their success is Pete Buttigieg and his mishandling of the East Palestine train wreck, in addition to his mishandling the other train wrecks and other transportation nightmares. Biden isn't really a threat to their plan, because he is a DMW (Dead Man Walking). In his deteriorating condition, he's history whenever they want. The fact Republicans aren't banging an around-the-clock drum comparing Buttigieg's handling of every transportation issue since his appointment to the handling of Hurricane Katrina and what the Democrats accused then-President Bush of not doing, says to me that Karl Rove and the Republican hierarchy are handling this election campaign as they did in 2010 when they refused to run against Obamacare.

Buttigieg's claim to fame, being a homosexual transportation secretary, means little if his incompetence and lack of accomplishments were brought under the bright lights. He only gets credit for being a sexual deviant achiever from Hollywood liberals and the hags on "The View."

In retrospect, it's unfortunate for Californians; they had a chance to elect someone who is capable, understands how to get things done and who puts the people first, all of which is alien to Newsom and contradictory to his Machiavellian agenda.

In closing, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that this is the reason people need to take a good read of the Word of God. The Great Tribulation must have a beginning point before it takes place after Christ raptures the Church. I submit that from where I sit this would be a good time for people to examine where they stand spiritually. Because where we stand politically is indicating to those of us who know and believe the Word of God, time is not the ally of the wicked.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!