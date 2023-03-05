Major Western nation suddenly bans men from women's prisons

In a development that is considered a significant setback for activists pursuing LGBT ideologies in Great Britain, the government there has banned nearly all men who claim to be women from women's prisons.

The move, according to a report from the Washington Stand, "implicitly condemns the unisex prison policy advocated by President Joe Biden."

The new procedures say that no one convicted of a future crime who is male – that is, has not had "gender transition" surgery – will be sent to a prison for women.

"Neither will any male convicted of sexual crimes or such violent offenses as murder, attempted murder, assault, or crimes harming children — even if the offender has a government-issued Gender Recognition Certificate," the report explained.

TRENDING: 3 sides of the same coin

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, of the Conservative Party, said, "Safety has to come first in our prisons, and this new policy sets out a clear, common-sense approach to the housing of transgender prisoners. With these sensible new measures in place, transgender offenders who have committed sexual or violent crimes or retain male genitalia will not serve their sentence in a women’s prison, unless explicitly approved at the highest level."

That seems right, explained, David Lammy, the Labour Party's shadow Foreign secretary. He said, "Clearly, someone born a male, a man, who is a predator or who is violent toward women … should not be in a women’s prison."

Any men will be put in women's prisons only in "exceptional cases," the report said.

Will America follow Britain's lead in banning men from women's prisons? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 38% (5 Votes) 62% (8 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The change in procedure was announced just as a woman came forward to confirm she had been attacked by convicted rapist Stephen Wood, who claims to be a woman, Karen White.

Wood and the victim were in the same women's prison at the time.

Explained the Stand, "Laura Goldsmith, who waived her right to anonymity, said she became Wood’s third prison victim when Wood fondled her against her will in the exercise yard at Her Majesty’s Prison New Hall."

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, stepped down from office only days ago, and the issue of male sex offenders in women's prisons was a factor, the report said.

Sturgeon had supported plans to make the process to "change" genders easier, but they were blocked by the U.K. government.

The report noted that in American prisons, multiple rapes have been confirmed by men who have claimed they are women, in order to be sent to those prisons.

The Stand said, "The prison policy reversal leaves President Biden, who advocates housing men in women’s prisons, as a global outlier. As a candidate, Biden said, 'In prison, the determination should be that your sexual identity should be defined by what you say it is, not what, in fact, the prison says it is.' The so-called Equality Act, which Biden supports, would codify men’s access to female prisoners into law."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].