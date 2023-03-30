Male powerlifter enters women's event, DESTROYS women's record held by trans powerlifter

(NEW YORK POST) – A bearded pro powerlifter entered a women’s competition in Canada – and smashed a record held by a trans lifter who was watching.

Avi Silverberg, the head coach for Team Canada Powerlifting for more than 10 years, entered Saturday’s Heroes Classic tournament in Lethbridge, Alberta, after identifying as a female.

Video shared by athlete activist group the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) shows him walking up to the platform still fully bearded and wearing a regular men’s singlet.

