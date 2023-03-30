A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Male powerlifter enters women's event, DESTROYS women's record held by trans powerlifter

Did it to make point about discriminatory sports policy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:05pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – A bearded pro powerlifter entered a women’s competition in Canada – and smashed a record held by a trans lifter who was watching.

Avi Silverberg, the head coach for Team Canada Powerlifting for more than 10 years, entered Saturday’s Heroes Classic tournament in Lethbridge, Alberta, after identifying as a female.

Video shared by athlete activist group the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) shows him walking up to the platform still fully bearded and wearing a regular men’s singlet.

Read the full story ›

