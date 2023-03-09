Man on dating app sees Jewish woman with Star of David, offers to gas her

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A Jewish woman in Eugene, Oregon said that she was the recipient of antisemitic messages on the Hinge dating application, according to Channel 9 ABC news.

A male located in her area, according to the app, made a remark referring to the killing of Jews in gas chambers after he saw she was wearing a Star of David necklace. The woman, who complained to the app representatives, asked to remain anonymous since according to Hinge, he was in a 2-mile radius of her.

She told Channel 9 ABC news that she "was just so caught off guard. He, out of nowhere and sent this really antisemitic text that was talking about gas chambers and was like, 'do you want to reunite with your ancestors?'"

