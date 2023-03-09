A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man on dating app sees Jewish woman with Star of David, offers to gas her

'Do you want to reunite with your ancestors?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 8, 2023 at 10:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash)

(Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A Jewish woman in Eugene, Oregon said that she was the recipient of antisemitic messages on the Hinge dating application, according to Channel 9 ABC news.

A male located in her area, according to the app, made a remark referring to the killing of Jews in gas chambers after he saw she was wearing a Star of David necklace. The woman, who complained to the app representatives, asked to remain anonymous since according to Hinge, he was in a 2-mile radius of her.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

She told Channel 9 ABC news that she "was just so caught off guard. He, out of nowhere and sent this really antisemitic text that was talking about gas chambers and was like, 'do you want to reunite with your ancestors?'"

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Twitter erupts as Jill Biden gives women's award to a DUDE!
Man on dating app sees Jewish woman with Star of David, offers to gas her
Goldie Hawn blasts cancel culture, says it's ruining comedy
House Republicans to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Dow finishes slightly lower as traders consider a faster Fed tightening cycle
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×