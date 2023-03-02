A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man dies after contracting brain-eating infection from rinsing sinuses with tap water

Amoeba can cause untreatable primary amebic meningoencephalitis

WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 3:35pm
(FOX NEWS) – A man in south Florida died from a brain-eating infection last month after using tap water during sinus rinses, according to FOX 4.

The man, who has not been named but was identified as a resident of Charlotte County, died on Feb. 20, three days before the county health department issued a public alert about the infection.

DOH-Charlotte reported one case involving Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic single-celled living amoeba, on Feb. 23. The department said infection is rare and can only happen when water contaminated with the amoeba enters through the nose, stressing that it cannot be contracted by drinking tap water.

