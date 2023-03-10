A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man finds winning lotto ticket in drawer days before it expires

Wife helped him search

Published March 10, 2023 at 12:48pm
Published March 10, 2023 at 12:48pm
(FOX 32 CHICAGO) – A Massachusetts man is $100,000 richer now thanks to the help of his significant other.

John Butler bought lottery tickets before traveling to Florida last year. He put them in a drawer but never checked them.

Last week, Butler’s wife told him about a news story she watched about a lottery prize, and this prompted him to look around his home for the winning ticket, which he found, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







