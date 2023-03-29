A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man kicked off flight, called 'fatphobic' after conflict over 'obese' man taking up too much space

'I'm having to pay for the lack of discipline of another person'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2023 at 9:55pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- An airline drama has been lighting up Reddit, attracting more than 4,000 reactions and over 2,000 comments in less than 15 hours.

A man describing himself as 18 years old said he was traveling "to my home country" (he did not say which one) and had just boarded a second connecting flight — which he said would last roughly 12 hours — when things seemed to get ugly very quickly.

"I had the delightful sight of an obese man who was taking up a good chunk of my seat," the man, identifying himself as "L4l0_Salamanca," wrote on the subreddit known as AITA ("Am I the a--hole").

Read the full story ›

