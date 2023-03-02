A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
For many congregations, wiping out medical debt has become a popular calling

'This is an instrument we can use to try to take it off their shoulders so everyone can flourish'

Published March 2, 2023 at 1:11pm
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:11pm
(RELIGION NEWS) – When members of First Presbyterian Church decided to launch a capital campaign to expand and renovate their imposing Gothic Revival edifice, they also wanted to take on a service project to help the poor.

The congregation settled on raising $50,000 to eliminate medical debt for people living below the poverty line.

Helping ease medical debt, especially for people of color, is an increasingly popular social justice project among liberal Christian, Jewish and Muslim congregations. Over the past few years some 800 U.S. congregations have partnered with RIP Medical Debt to do so.

