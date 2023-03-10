A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mark Crutcher, important pro-life leader, passes away

Legacy is to never stop fighting to end abortion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 8:12pm
Life Dynamics President Mark Crutcher

(LIVE ACTION NEWS) – The pro-life movement has lost beloved pro-life leader and President of Life Dynamics Mark Crutcher, who passed away in the early morning hours of March 9, 2023. His life was a tribute to his relentless devotion to ending child murder in the womb. The news of his untimely death has hit me particularly hard, having worked for Mark for almost ten years. But it has also shaken the pro-life community who loved him dearly.

Mark Crutcher was the founder of Life Dynamics where he took on the abortion industry with vigor and creativity. His tenacity to end what he called child killing was witnessed on both sides of this battle.

Out of the gate, Crutcher began to investigate the abortion industry and later published one of his most impactful books, “Lime 5”. The book chronicled the horrific abuses within the abortion industry ranging from medical malpractice to sexual assault and is cited by multiple pro-life leaders, including Live Action founder and president Lila Rose, for enlightening and inspiring their activism. Rose said Mark’s book inspired Live Action’s first investigative report into the industry.

