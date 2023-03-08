Massive number of Republicans think we're on brink of World War III

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

As tensions between the U.S., China and Russia increase, many Republican voters believe we are on the brink of a potential third world war, according to a Wednesday poll.

Convention for States Action, an organization dedicated to calling for a convention of states to amend the Constitution, and the Trafalgar Group, a polling and survey company, found that 43.4% of likely general election voters harbored concerns about the chances of World War III, according to the poll. Party affiliation showed a more obvious split in results, with a majority of Republicans indicating they are worried about escalations by foreign powers like Russia and China at 56.7%, while Democrats did not appear as concerned at 26.4%.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

More respondents unaffiliated with a political party answered that they believed “we are on the brink of another world war” than Democrats, but less than Republicans, at 47%, according to the poll.

Mark Meckler, president of CSA, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the partisan divide was not surprising since the “president won’t even admit that such a threat exists.”

“Democrats naturally have a bias toward the ‘blue team’ and team Biden and are less likely to admit that they are on the wrong side of an issue,” Meckler said. “Republicans tend to do the same thing when they have someone in office. But we think these numbers will continue to move over time, because reality is setting in—and it’s clear that this administration is not equipped to deal with the existential threat of China.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price recently said during a press conference that he didn’t believe “containing” or “holding back” China was the U.S. strategy to deal with rising tension between the two world powers. Price’s comments came after China’s President Xi Jinping criticized the U.S., claiming that Washington had brought “comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression against” China, according to NPR.

Are we on the brink of World War III? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A majority of respondents were women at 53.3% compared to male voters at 46.7%, according to the poll. White respondents made up the majority at 71.2% with Black and Hispanic Americans at 12.3% and 11. 5% of respondents, respectively, leaving Asian voters at 3.9%.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26 with a total of 1,082 participants, a response rate of 1.44 and a margin of error of 2.9%.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!