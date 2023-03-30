Matt Walsh cancels university speech after Nashville shooting, cites threats

(JUST THE NEWS) – Daily Wire personality Matt Walsh has cancelled a planned speech at Washington and Lee University, citing threats against his family that have come in the immediate aftermath of a Nashville mass shooting in which a transgender individual killed three students and three faculty members at a Christian school.

Walsh is leading figure among those critical of the transgender movement, receiving at least one "Transphobe of the Year" award in 2022. The event was to take place March 30 and generated considerable outcry within the University community.

"Sadly I have to postpone my speech at Washington and Lee University," he announced Wednesday. "Due to threats against my family and other serious security concerns in Nashville this week, I cannot leave my family and fly to another state. I hate to push the event off but my wife and kids come first."

