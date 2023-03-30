A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
McCarthy on Trump indictment: NY prosecutor 'irreparably damaged' America, Congress will intervene

Speaker says House will punish Alvin Bragg for 'unprecedented abuse of power'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:42pm
Joe Biden greets House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, on the House floor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(JUST THE NEWS) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday night his chamber will hold Alvin Bragg to account for an "unprecedented abuse of power," saying the Manhattan district attorney's unprecedented indictment of former President Donald Trump has "irreparably damaged our country."

House Republicans sent Bragg a letter last week demanding he answer questions about why he was pursuing criminal charges against the 45th president that were based on a seven-year-old financial transaction with porn actress Stormy Daniels and legal statutes that had expired.

Bragg declined to answer questions and his office Thursday informed Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina that it had secured an indictment from a grand jury.

TRENDING: 'Potentially catastrophic': Musk, Wozniak push A.I. moratorium

Read the full story ›

