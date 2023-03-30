McCarthy on Trump indictment: NY prosecutor 'irreparably damaged' America, Congress will intervene

(JUST THE NEWS) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday night his chamber will hold Alvin Bragg to account for an "unprecedented abuse of power," saying the Manhattan district attorney's unprecedented indictment of former President Donald Trump has "irreparably damaged our country."

House Republicans sent Bragg a letter last week demanding he answer questions about why he was pursuing criminal charges against the 45th president that were based on a seven-year-old financial transaction with porn actress Stormy Daniels and legal statutes that had expired.

Bragg declined to answer questions and his office Thursday informed Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina that it had secured an indictment from a grand jury.

