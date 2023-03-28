A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Media twist themselves into knots on how to ID transgender school shooter

Geniuses can't figure out proper pronouns for Audrey Hale

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:31am
Will Ferrell portrays newscaster Ron Burgundy in 2004's 'Anchorman' (Courtesy Dreamworks Pictures)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Corporate media outlets have stumbled around the name and pronouns of a shooter who killed three schoolchildren and three adults Monday after the public learned that the killer was transgender.

Police identified Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman who used male pronouns and identified as transgender, as the person behind the shooting, but initial reports referred to Hale as a woman. Mainstream outlets had initially called Hale a woman in their headlines, stories and tweets; rather than referring to the killer by preferred pronouns, some outlets are avoiding references to gender altogether.

CNN edited an article after publication Monday to remove the word “woman,” but the updated article made no mention of the shooter’s transgender identity.

The New York Times corrected the record on Twitter after publishing an article soon after the shooting illustrating how rare mass shootings by females were.

“There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting. Officials had used ‘she’ and ‘her’ to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months,” the NYT wrote on Twitter.

USA Today made a similar post on Twitter after identifying the shooter as a woman.

Audrey Elizabeth Hale (Twitter)

“Police on Monday afternoon said that the shooter was a transgender man,” the outlet wrote. “Officials had initially misidentified the gender of the shooter.”

Outlets that typically use transgender people’s preferred pronouns are now avoiding pronoun use altogether to refer to Hale.

The Washington Post avoided using either male of female pronouns to refer to Hale in a Monday evening story, and instead used the shooter’s last name throughout the story.

A Monday morning newsletter from Axios similarly avoided using pronouns and instead used Hale’s last name or “the shooter.”

Axios, the NYT, The Washington Post and USA Today did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

