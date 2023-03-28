Media twist themselves into knots on how to ID transgender school shooter

WORDS GET IN THE WAY

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Corporate media outlets have stumbled around the name and pronouns of a shooter who killed three schoolchildren and three adults Monday after the public learned that the killer was transgender.

Police identified Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman who used male pronouns and identified as transgender, as the person behind the shooting, but initial reports referred to Hale as a woman. Mainstream outlets had initially called Hale a woman in their headlines, stories and tweets; rather than referring to the killer by preferred pronouns, some outlets are avoiding references to gender altogether.

TRENDING: Another bank acquiring collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in major deal

CNN edited an article after publication Monday to remove the word “woman,” but the updated article made no mention of the shooter’s transgender identity.

The New York Times corrected the record on Twitter after publishing an article soon after the shooting illustrating how rare mass shootings by females were.

“There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting. Officials had used ‘she’ and ‘her’ to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months,” the NYT wrote on Twitter.

USA Today made a similar post on Twitter after identifying the shooter as a woman.

Do most so-called 'journalists' in the mainstream national news media act like clowns when it comes to reporting accurately? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Police on Monday afternoon said that the shooter was a transgender man,” the outlet wrote. “Officials had initially misidentified the gender of the shooter.”

Outlets that typically use transgender people’s preferred pronouns are now avoiding pronoun use altogether to refer to Hale.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Washington Post avoided using either male of female pronouns to refer to Hale in a Monday evening story, and instead used the shooter’s last name throughout the story.

A Monday morning newsletter from Axios similarly avoided using pronouns and instead used Hale’s last name or “the shooter.”

Axios, the NYT, The Washington Post and USA Today did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!