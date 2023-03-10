Mediterranean diet helps men prevent prostate cancer

(STUDY FINDS) – Just how colorful is your diet? Researchers from the University of South Australia report that men who eat a “rainbow” of fruits and vegetables regularly are less likely to develop prostate cancer. More specifically, study authors say certain colorful produce rich in certain micronutrients help prevent the disease and even speeds up recovery among men undergoing radiation treatment for prostate cancer. All in all, the research team believes these findings highlight the importance of adopting a healthy diet featuring tons of produce — such as the Mediterranean diet.

Researchers compared micronutrient plasma concentrations of prostate cancer patients with samples collected from a healthy control group. This revealed low levels of lutein, lycopene, alpha-carotene, and selenium among the prostate cancer patients. They also had high levels of iron, sulfur, and calcium, in comparison to the controls. More DNA damage post-radiation exposure also displayed a link to low lycopene and selenium in blood plasma.

Men with plasma concentrations lower than 0.25 micrograms (ug) per milliliter (mL) for lycopene and/or lower than 120ug/L for selenium had an increased risk of prostate cancer. Researchers were also more likely to consider them sensitive to radiation.

