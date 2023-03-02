Meet the man who's calling the shots in D.C.

For the last two years or so, there has been endless speculation about who is really calling the shots in the Biden White House. If there is any consensus, it is that the the maestro is not the senescent, doddering Joe Biden.

Other names are bruited about, none more regularly than Barack Obama. That said, Obama has always been more of a puppet than puppeteer. Having written four books about the man, I feel confident in that conclusion.

Although immersed in leftism since childhood, Obama never left the shallow end of the pool. He proved so adept at breaking promises as president because he did not care deeply enough to ensure they were realized.

What mattered more for Obama was that he be seen striking the right pose, finding the right groove, spinning the right narrative. He is not a serious man, never was.

Other suggested candidates for chief puppeteer are equally lacking in gravitas – Susan Rice, Anita Dunn, the Clintons. International scoundrels like George Soros or Klaus Schwab, haunt our imagination the way Lex Luthor did Superman's, but they are not hands-on kind of guys.

It was only in reading "Recessional," David Mamet's most recent book, that the light bulb clicked on. Mamet is one of those brave liberal souls who sacrificed his very successful career as a playwright and filmmaker to tell the truth.

In his transitional phase from darkness to light, Mamet wrote the screenplay for the 1997 film, "Wag the Dog." With truth being the first casualty in Ukraine, the movie is more relevant today than ever.

So who's calling the shots in Washington, the one "person to whom [leftists] could ascribe superhuman powers, whose every action and utterance strengthened their cohesion?"

Who else? Donald Trump.

"For the last six years," writes the shrewdly observant Mamet. "Donald Trump has been the leader of the Left. They couldn't find anyone on the bench to send in, so they chose the rival team's most powerful player and instructed the faithful that it was opposite day."

Sticking to the DC Comics theme, if allies and enemies alike see Trump as "superhuman," we have to see Biden as President Bizarro, hellbent on doing everything just the opposite of the way Superman or any rational chief executive would do it.

If President Trump worked to make America energy independent, President Bizarro, on his first day in office, revoked the cross-border operation permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

A recent report released by the U.S. Department of Energy acknowledges that pipeline would have created between 16,000 and 59,000 jobs and had a positive economic impact of between $3.16 and $9.6 billion. Shutting it down was pure Bizarro World logic.

If President Trump worked to curtail the flow of illegal aliens – and took heat for doing so – President Bizarro all but invited them in. "The raging border crisis that began the day President Biden took office is clearly by design," writes FAIR's Ira Mehlman. "His administration wants open borders, and they have been wildly successful in achieving that dubious goal."

We assume President Bizarro and allies are recruiting future voters, but in the interim their policy is maddening the mayors of Democratic cities. Again, Bizarro logic may be driving the decision making – Trump want borders closed, Bizarro want open.

If President Trump boldly pulled the U.S. out of the Paris accords, President Bizarro shoved us back in. If President Trump helped prevent war in the Ukraine, President Bizarro catastrophically egged the Ukrainians on.

Both moves are bankrupting the United States and profiting no one but Ukraine's fascist separatist groups, its corrupt oligarchs and oil moguls from the sexist, homophobic Mideast – entities liberals used to hate before Bizarro fever reverse engineered their brains.

On the COVID front, with the recent "revelation" that the novel coronavirus originated in the Novel Coronavirus Lab of Wuhan – that's a shocker – President Trump was once again proven right.

Trump made the Wuhan lab connection clear as early as March 2020. In response, virtually every talking head in Bizarro World felt compelled to say the opposite. When Trump asked that the schools reopen in August 2020, Bizarro World insisted they remain shut.

In her book "Levi's Unbuttoned," red-pilled liberal Jennifer Sey reveals how Bizarro World logic worked at the Levi's HQ in San Francisco.

When Sey asked her colleagues why the city's public schools had to stay closed when private schools opened, one responded, "Why Jen. What's the difference? There's an election coming. Do you want Trump to win?" As Sey observes, "It was always about Trump, never about the children."

If Trump really wanted to make America great again, he would put up BLM signs around Mar-a-Lago, erect windmills on site, take up arms on the Ukrainian front lines and start trafficking children across the southern border all the while wearing a five-ply KN95 face mask.

In a week, Trump would discredit every Bizarro World cause and inspire President Bizarro to save America, however back-assedly.

