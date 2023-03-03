A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Meet the software company tracking college students' behavior

Keeps tabs on 'things related to a student's conduct and well-being'

Published March 3, 2023
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Over 1,300 colleges and universities nationwide manage student behavior records about various “things related to a student’s conduct and well-being” with the same software company: Maxient.

Established in 2003, the software company provides client schools with the ability to create online reporting forms and keep records regarding student behavior.

“Whether it’s student discipline, academic integrity, care and concern records, Title IX matters, or just an ‘FYI’, Maxient’s Conduct Manager has you covered for all things related to a student’s conduct and well-being,” the company’s website states.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





