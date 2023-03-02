A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Meghan Markle, Harry 'stunned' by King Charles' cottage eviction, report says

'It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment'

Published March 1, 2023 at 7:47pm
Published March 1, 2023 at 7:47pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Courtesy Northern Ireland Office via Wikimedia)

(FOX NEWS) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be "stunned" they’ve been evicted by King Charles III from their royal home in the U.K., which is now "needed" for "someone else" — Prince Andrew.

The claim was made Wednesday by "Finding Freedom" author Omid Scobie, who said the news has left "at least two members of the royal family appalled."

"Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate," a source told Scobie in his report for Yahoo! News. "Initially, they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation."

