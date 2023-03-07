A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Michelle Obama to run for president this cycle?

Democrats say former first lady has the 'it' factor

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2023 at 10:01pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Michelle Obama (YouTube video screenshot)

Michelle Obama (YouTube video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Democrats say Michelle Obama has the "it" factor that could maybe beat Donald Trump in 2024.

While Democratic leaders are publicly rallying behind Joe Biden to be their guy for the 2024 presidential election, behind the scenes Democrats are still mulling the best leader for the party who could win a stand-off against former President Donald Trump in 2024.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Former White House and Pentagon official Douglas MacKinnon said if not Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats could look to a past superstar to create a more viable ticket.

TRENDING: Ivy League English prof stunned after watching new students struggle with high-school work

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Michelle Obama to run for president this cycle?
Teen witch collapses on church doorstep, finds freedom from 'torment' after deal with devil
University launches unprecedented program to teach Christians about Judaism
Naked gun: Nude gal 'breaks into home,' gets welcomed by armed homeowner
'The View' mocked for dropping mask requirement 3 years into pandemic
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×