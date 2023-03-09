Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall during private D.C. dinner

(FOX NEWS) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is hospitalized in Washington, D.C., after he fell Wednesday night.

McConnell was attending a private dinner at a hotel in the nation's capital when he tripped, Spokesman David Popp confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The 81-year-old politician was taken to an area hospital to be treated. The extent of his injuries, if any, were not immediately known.

