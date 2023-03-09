A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall during private D.C. dinner

Extent of Senate minority leader's injuries not immediately known

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 9:45am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens to the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens to the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is hospitalized in Washington, D.C., after he fell Wednesday night.

McConnell was attending a private dinner at a hotel in the nation's capital when he tripped, Spokesman David Popp confirmed to Fox News Digital.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The 81-year-old politician was taken to an area hospital to be treated. The extent of his injuries, if any, were not immediately known.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Former AG says special ops should be assigned to take out drug cartels
Lawyer for Jan. 6 defendant says prosecutors concealed evidence in case
Red Cross packets direct migrants to U.S. border crossings
WATCH: Congress reviews 'weaponization' of feds by Democrats
9 boxes of Biden documents were taken from Boston office
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×