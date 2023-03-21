A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mom treated like a terrorist, 'demonized' for questioning sexual posters in elementary school

'Damages far outreaching that will follow me throughout my entire life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 21, 2023 at 7:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Angela Reading (Courtesy Thomas More Society)

Angela Reading (Courtesy Thomas More Society)

(CBN NEWS) -- A New Jersey mother who says she was treated like a terrorist for questioning offensive signs at a local school last November is now suing nine individuals who she says violated her civil rights.

Attorneys with the Thomas More Society, a nonprofit, public interest law firm, are representing Angela Reading. They filed a lawsuit on March 15, in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Reading is a third-year law student, mother of two, and respected member of her county's regional board of education.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The 62-page lawsuit alleges that the police chief of North Hanover Township, acting in combination with military personnel from the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, coerced the removal of her Facebook post in which she objected to sexually explicit material posted in the hallway of a local elementary school. She spoke up because her children were exposed to the material.

TRENDING: 29-year-old professor suddenly drops dead while playing basketball on campus

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mom treated like a terrorist, 'demonized' for questioning sexual posters in elementary school
'She was dead before the prayer, and alive after'
U.S. bishops warn against Catholic doctors performing gender transitions
'I will shatter the Deep State': Trump unveils 10-point plan
Stocks close higher, S&P 500 adds more than 1% as regional banks pop
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×