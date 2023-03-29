'Murder' threats now explode against Christians for LGBT, abortion views

All of a sudden it appears to be acceptable for personalities, whether in education, politics or entertainment, to call for violence against Christians.

The issue is the outright enthusiastic support for transgenderism that that ideology is demanding from everyone.

If one is a Christian, and by faith cannot endorse that unscientific agenda that claims people can change sexes, it's common to be labeled a "transphobe."

And those suggestions of violence never are far behind.

The most recent involved Josselyn Berry, the press secretary for Arizona Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs.

After a transgender woman, who was portraying herself as a man, shot and killed six at a Christian school this week, Berry posted a clip from the 1980 movie "Gloria." It showed actress Gena Rowlands with a handgun in each hand pacing forward a few steps.

Berry's accompanying comment? "Us when we see transphobes."

Berry, shortly later, resigned from her state position.

Katie Hobbs’ press secretary Josselyn Berry has resigned after posting THIS. Now shouldn’t she be prosecuted for helping to create a climate of transgender hate, mass murder and domestic terrorism? pic.twitter.com/SG3XMEwkki — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 29, 2023

Hobbs said, "The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration."

WND had reported just this month on comments from actress Jane Fonda.

She said on ABC's "The View" that "murder" would be the solution to the abortion industry's problem with pro-lifers.

Fonda, with a straight face, had told Joy Behar that she's thought of "murder" as that solution, in addition to marches and protests.

The program's hosts immediately claimed it was a joke.

But U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, reported Fonda to Capitol Police because the comments had spawned a death threat.

"Unfortunately, for Ms. Fonda, Capitol Police takes this issue very seriously, as do I and many of my pro-life Republican colleagues," the congresswoman explained during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters. "So I’m sure they will be investigating and she will be having to answer for her comments."

She said the death threat was posted as a comment on social media attached to a video of Fonda's statement.

Luna charged, "The individual that made this comment actually posted it under her video of the View, saying that the only good conservative and Trump supporter was a dead one. It’s especially alarming being that Republican female members especially, as a whole, seem to be more targeted because a lot of these predators look at us like victims. So, it’s a very dangerous thing for her to have done, and we will be holding her accountable as she should be."



A third high-profile case involves Wayne State University English teacher Steven Shaviro.

Commenting on the idea that a conservative actually could be allowed to speak on a university campus, Shaviro posted on social media, "So here is what I think about free speech on campus. Although I do not advocate violating federal and state criminal codes, I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down."

So far, his right to express admiration for the idea of killing people for having differing views has not prompted the loss of his job, although he was "suspended" from duties.

A report on his attack on free speech said, "He went on to write three more paragraphs on the matter discussing right-wing groups and how they are invited to colleges to provoke an incident that makes the left look bad. He laments the fact that the protesters get blamed instead of the 'bigoted' speaker and complains that the university administrations have an excuse to side with the racists or 'phobes' instead of the 'victims of oppression.'"

He was triggered by an appearance of Judge Kyle Duncan, who was to speak to Stanford's Federalist Society.



Here are Tucker Carlson's recent comments on the issue:

The trans movement, it turns out, is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore its natural enemy. People who believe they’re God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not. pic.twitter.com/yx6BJM5UIQ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 29, 2023

