We must wake to the disease of 'wokeness'

By Ron Boat

In the background of America's isolated easiness; its quiet, self-satisfied lives existing with rationality and freedom, changes are occurring under this cloak of serenity. Witness the dangerous, subversive adjustments directed by those who guide society's transformation for, and through, their own maniacal, self-serving ways.

We find ourselves defending against a societal cancer, one boring its way in through any unwatched communal opening exposed, unguarded; invading, spreading and destroying a variety of areas of the body politic, steadfastly resolute until the antibodies of freedom and reason no longer fight back to protect the patient.

Meet the disease of 'wokeness'

Woke (/ˈwoʊk/ WOHK), An adjective derived from African-American Vernacular English signifying "alertness to racial prejudice and discrimination." Wokeness spread in 2014, encompassing a broader awareness of social inequalities expanded by the Black Lives Matter movement. Used as shorthand for American Left ideas involving identity politics and social justice, it's marked by an active awareness of other perceived systemic injustices and prejudices, especially those involving the behavior toward ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities.

TRENDING: Saint Patrick: What's legit, what's legend?

Woke ideology is a fetid banner covering many ideas, beliefs and agendas that are meant for one purpose: control. Its flag of condemnation and manipulation is not unfurled for the good of society, but presumes a widespread acceptance of racism, bias and exploitation.

The exponential expansion of this philosophy is represented in all areas of our lives, seeping outside its original racial derivation. Our military, education systems, transportation, politics, international relations, every aspect of our daily lives are under scrutiny for crimes perceived against those who partake of its dogma.

Our "woke" leaders inject their irrational principles into their daily observations and decisions, which in turn trickles into our lives through laws, policies and political dictates.

The underlying terms and tactics of "wokeism" are evidenced through such lingua franca expressions as "Critical Race Theory," "DEI," "ESG," "Equity," "Inclusiveness," "Political Correctness," "White Supremacy," "Climate Change," Systemic Whatever" and other phrases. These are not just an obiter dictum, but in fact precedent-setting foundations for judging individuals' personal actions, beliefs and ultimate punishments.

Areo Magazine is quoted to say that "wokeness not only divides, it distracts." When the top commanding general of our armed forces finds it imperative to say, "I want to understand white rage, and I'm white," it moves the needle from military tactics and strategies to irrelevant social doctrines and dictates, distracting from the military's true missions.

MG (ret) Michael McGuire [38 years of service including Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm – Operations Southern Watch/ Northern Watch; a Fighter Weapons School graduate and command pilot; commanded the 214th Reconnaissance Group in combat operations in support of overseas contingencies] told me:

"My greatest fear about 'wokeness' is not the specific social issues but instead the idea that injecting this type of groupthink into the military will fundamentally change an organization currently founded on esprit de corps, morale and a shared sense of service values, to one of compulsorily obedience which every American should be concerned about."

Our military must be focused on its mission to protect and defend our homeland here and abroad. To misdirect with concepts derived from social issues and ideologies unrelated, invites distractions that will render ineffective its purpose and requisite objectives.

Gordon Chang [author, lawyer, authority on China] expressed to me this week in our interview:

"With China fast making preparations for war, everything is now on the line. There is absolutely no time for social engineering at the Pentagon."

The president's recently presented $6.8 trillion "woke budget" referenced equity 63 times, climate 148 times, environmental justice 25, transgender 8, intersex (whatever this is) 7 – but important real-life issues of inflation only 10 times, fentanyl twice, border security 8 and police 4 times.

Our transportation system diminishes daily with problematic supply-chain trucking and shipping issues, airline near-misses, and environmentally damaging train derailments. Our secretary of transportation focused less on correcting or preventing these disasters, having moved to spokesman for social concerns and stating highways are disparaging to certain races, intentionally dividing communities. He expresses all our problems would be solved if more minorities wore construction hats than those who currently come to create and repair.

The woke agenda of social justice has infiltrated our law enforcement community, wedging and bridging itself between reason and radicalism, the results displayed on nightly news as gangs, undaunted and unfearful of any retribution, attack and kill, or storm through shattered windows and broken doors to loot and destroy.

Eric Caron [retired U.S. diplomat, former special agent in charge (DHS) Homeland Security investigations, senior positions with Treasury Department and INTERPOL; managed covert operations disrupting international WMD proliferation, terrorism, drug smuggling and human trafficking] foretold these law-enforcement changes, warning of their consequences:

"As I reflect back, I predicted what would happen to police and our country nearly three years ago.

"1. Tens of thousands of officers will take off the uniform.

"2. Police departments across America won't be able fill the ranks (lowering standards to include waiving criminal offenses and physical fitness).

"3. Police agencies across America will be slowly infiltrated knowingly by BLM-Antifa members or associates.

"America citizens will continue to suffer: example recent death of a black man by several officers that should have never been on the job. Because of woke politicians and police chiefs, more Americans will die and our country will become like Mexico."

Woke district attorneys and complicit courts redefine crimes, diminishing the rule of law and resulting in societal changes incompatible with standards of public safety, corporate stability and essential administrative governances.

This wokeness can't be good for America, its jobs, its business environment … its citizenry.

Kroger, America's largest grocery chain, made headlines closing several stores in Seattle and Long Beach; CVS closes retail locations affected by looting; Walgreens closes five locations in San Francisco, citing rampant shoplifting; coffee giant Starbucks confirmed it will close 16 locations in D.C., Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Portland, citing "a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate." Add Apple and others suffering under the weight of retail loss and peril as Nike closes a Portland store and Walmart closes its last two stores in the Rose City due to the woke acceptance of shoplifting and vandalism.

California's insane leniency specifies: "Grand theft under Penal Code Section 487(a) is defined as the illegal or unlawful taking of another person's property which is valued in excess of $950." With calculators in hand, serial thieves roam aisle to aisle ensuring not to break the law, returning later to complete their wish lists; each theft counted as a single incident.

California confirmed it's woke reasoning when Max Gomberg, former State Water Resources Board member said, "The whole water rights system sits on a foundation of racism and violence."

Woke agendas, ESG, DEI etc. continue to extricate our rights and freedoms; they weaken our religious society; corrupt our education system; direct our banking systems; and demean our morals as we continue our slippage into the dark abyss of a country decaying.

This past week as Silicon Valley Bank slipped under the waves of poor banking management, their DEI standards were on display – but at what cost? The White House spokeswoman, lacking any semblance of factual banking and economic resolves, was quick to draw DEI attention to "the historic nature of the moment. … All three of us are historic firsts in our roles: the first black women to serve as CEA chair, OMB director, White House press secretary," she said. As individuals' and businesses' money is at risk, this inclusiveness may not be at the top of their "I really care" list.

When America wakes up to the growing warning of wokeness, instead of the acceptance of it, and stops appointing Supreme Court justices who can't define a woman; stops the proliferation of porn in our schools; the degendering of our children; the feminization of our military; stops the obliviousness of our laws and the acceptance of crime as inclusivity through the weakening of our authorities … we'll get better.

When America stops celebrating men in dresses filling administrative positions, or championing stronger, muscular men competing against smaller, weaker women in sports; when daylight savings changes cease responsibility for minority's lack of sleep or white drivers aren't suspects for polluting the air for minorities; when corporate communities stop putting pilots in planes or surgeons in ORs because they check the "person of color" or "trans" box instead of the "qualified" box … we'll be a safer, more normal and productive country again.

Absurd precepts? Yes, but they're the guidelines under which we're expected to live in today's modern dystopia of democracy.

Ron Boat has been writing national and international corporate marketing and training programs since 1975. In 2011 he was asked to write for No. 1 blogs and leading online publications. He interviews top military, political, and business leaders adding facts and timely commentary, without the rhetoric of political bias. He trusts that facts matter, and that truthful expression is paramount for a free [email protected] on CloutHub & Gab.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Long the world's most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new "official" national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. "Going woke" conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive ("awake") to "systemic social and political injustice." And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other "minority" as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and "nonbinary" – to "undocumented immigrants." All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new "woke" consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory "diversity training" and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being "saved" – which in Wokeism is called being "woke" – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an "ally" and "defender" of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, "joining the righteous" as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it's explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you've ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled "WOKEISM: AMERICA'S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!