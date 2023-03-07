Naked gun: Nude gal 'breaks into home,' gets welcomed by armed homeowner

(FOX NEWS) -- A Virginia homeowner shot a naked woman in the leg after she allegedly broke into his home and attacked him with a frying pan, according to authorities.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputies initially responded to reports of a shooting on Loafers Rest Road in Austinsville on Feb. 26 and located Paula Michelle Locklear, 35, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

"During the course of the investigation, deputies determined that the shooting was the result of a breaking and entering," the sheriff's office said in a Sunday Facebook post. "The homeowner, who heard a noise at the rear area of the home, went to the kitchen and observed an unclothed female, who was unknown to the homeowner, coming into the rear door at which time [she] began hitting the homeowner with a cast iron fry pan in the head."

