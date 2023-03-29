Nashville mass murder shines spotlight on trans violence and its enablers

The mass murder Monday morning by a gender-confused woman of three young children and three adults inside a Nashville Christian elementary school is shining a spotlight on transgender activist violence and extremism — and the "progressive" enablers who provide them cover.

As millions of Americans and people across the world watched the Nashville police body-cam video footage of gun-toting Audrey Hale, a "transgender"-identified woman, stalking her victims at The Covenant School before being shot dead by quickly pursing police, various media and special-interest groups chastised conservatives for focusing on the trans issue instead of gun-control and Republican "anti-LGBT" legislation that supposedly gave rise to the violence.

The former is the preferred media narrative that invariably follows mass-shootings in the United States; the latter is a secondary narrative in the Nashville case because the perpetrator's trans "gender identity" became widely known quickly, thanks in large part to police transparency and independent, conservative citizen journalism.

The public discussion of trans activist violence did not sit well with LGBT sympathizers, including many in the media, who enable it by looking the other way. Few journalists were as blatant as Orion Rummler, a former Axios reporter and self-described "trans man (he/him)," who tweeted: "Several conservative and far-right media figures are using the Nashville shooter’s reported transgender identity to shift the conversation away from gun control. Key to note: The shooter's gender identity is not clear right now."

TRENDING: TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

Several conservative and far-right media figures are using the Nashville shooter’s reported transgender identity to shift the conversation away from gun control. Key to note: The shooter's gender identity is not clear right now. Read more on @19thnews https://t.co/rAOlg3gNP6 — Orion Rummler (@i_oriion) March 28, 2023

Rummler's tweet was "retweeted" by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, or NLGJA, a professional organization for "LGBTQ+" journalists (they recently added the "+") that has outsized influence in media circles. (Even Fox News has funded the NLGJA for more than two decades.)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

You wouldn't know it by following "mainstream" media, but trans-oriented violence and the free-speech-crushing radicalism that surrounds it crops up often enough that it is starting to get serious attention, and even media coverage. What follows are some examples:

Are leftists enabling violence by those in the transgender community? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (158 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A British feminist and "anti-trans" activist, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who goes by the name of Posie Parker, was shouted down by a pro-trans mob that effectively took over a "Let Women Speak Rally" in New Zealand, forcing her to be led away by police. In the melee, one protester, a biological man in a dress, poured tomato juice on the 70-year-old Parker's head when she arrived on to the speaker's platform (see the video below). Later, another punched Parker repeatedly in the face.

Male Privilege Activists think they 'won' today but just showed the world they're violent misogynists, one of whom allegedly punched a 70-year-old woman in the face. This feral mob attacked women for trying to talk to each other. #LetWomenSpeakhttps://t.co/EASAL4hky8 — ConnectALLtheDots ...🟣⚪️🟢... (@thedotconnectr) March 25, 2023

After Hale's mass shooting, former Trump adviser and MAGA conservative icon Sebastian Gorka tweeted out a photo of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party) proudly displaying her shirt that read: "Protect Trans Kids." In between the words "Protect" and "Trans" is a picture of a stiletto knife. Gorka's tweet read: "This is Peggy Flanagan. Minnesota’s Lt. Governor. Hey @LtGovFlanagan, are you wearing this shirt today?"

This is Peggy Flanagan. Minnesota’s Lt. Governor. Hey @LtGovFlanagan, are you wearing this shirt today? pic.twitter.com/zwLQFp2QhI — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 28, 2023

Citizen journalist Andy Ngo, author of "Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy," tweeted after Hale's murderous shooting spree: "In recent months, rhetoric about carrying out 'revenge' & 'vengeance' on society for some states restricting the medical transitioning of minors has surged. Through my reporting on #Antifa, I've long observed that disproportionate numbers of violent Antifa members are #trans. Still, their rhetoric has become more openly violent recently as they feel emboldened by Democrats & the mainstream left."

Ngo reports that in the wake of the Nashville murders at Covenant School, many trans activists have mourned murderer Hale's death, as if she, too, were a victim.

"Many trans activists (often the same ones who want police abolished) have taken to social media to mourn the shooter's death," he wrote in a tweet accompanying the police body-cam footage showing cops "neutralizing" Hale.

Ngo tweeted out a post-Nashville statement by the radically left Trans Resistance Network "mourning the death of the #Nashville Christian school mass shooter. The statement says there were two tragedies, the murder of the children & school staff, & also that of Aubrey "Aiden" Hale, who it warns should not be misgendered. Ahead of the mass shooting, trans activists had urged 'vengeance' against Tennessee & conservatives for banning the medical transitioning of children," he wrote.

"Hate has consequences." Radical #trans activist group, the Trans Resistance Network, has released a statement mourning the death of the #Nashville Christian school mass shooter. The statement says there were two tragedies, the murder of the children & school staff, & also that… pic.twitter.com/XkbEeqfb7j — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

The statement uses male pronouns for Hale, as well as her male "trans" name, Aiden.

"We point out that today's incident in Nashville, TN is not one tragedy, but two," says the statement. "The first tragedy today is the loss of life of three children and adults. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to those families dealing with the loss of loved ones...We mourn with you.

"The second and more complex tragedy is that Aiden or Aubrey Hale, who felt he had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, himself....

"We remind the news media to respect the self-identified pronouns of transgender individuals who come across your desk. Aiden Hale self-identified with "He, Him" pronouns on forward facing sites...."

Trans genocide?

The timing of a fringy trans-activist event in Washington, D.C., could not have been worse (or better, in terms of publicity) for the group organizing it: a heretofore little-known outfit called the Trans Radical Activist Network, or TRAN. The event, still slated for Saturday, April 1 in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, is called the "Trans Day of Vengeance."

The use of the term "vengeance" has caused concern, so much so that Twitter moderators worked to stop its circulation in the aftermath of the Nashville school horror. On TRANS' website, a graphic for the upcoming protest contains the hashtag, "Stop TransGenocide."

TRAN may not be a large organization, but its revengeful slogan is being repeated by other trans militants on social media. "Every day is a Trans Day of Vengeance," said one graphic, complete with a hand holding a knife.

Anti-trans advocate Elize Mondegreen's Substack, "gender:hacked," reprints several extreme, pro-violence trans graphics and photos in her Substack article Tuesday. One shows a rifle juxtaposed with a transgender "pride" flag, over the words, "Defend Equality."

Another shows several presumably self-identified "trans women" holding baseball bats, as if for use to beat oppoents. One bat is lined with the colors of the "rainbow flag."

Another photo shows a trans protest against "TERFS" (trans-exclusionary radical feminists). One sign reads: "Decapitate TERFS."

"This is what it looks like when a subculture makes victimization and violence — directed at the self or against perceived enemies — central to the group's identity. Mythologize suicide and martyrdom and you will recruit suicides and martyrs to your cause. And that’s terrifying," Mondegreen writes.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America's ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government's brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!