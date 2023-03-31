Nashville P.D. to release school shooter's manifesto – but there's a catch

The Nashville Metro Police Department caved to public pressure and has agreed to publish trans child-murderer Audrey Hale's pre-rampage "manifesto," but only after FBI profilers pour over the document first.

LGBT activist groups had urged Nashville police not to release the manifesto, but conservatives and others demanded that it be treated like other mass-murderer screeds that have been made public through the media in the past.

"The manifesto is going to be released. It's just a matter of when. There are some incredibly brilliant psychological minds and psychological analysts combing through her entire life," Nashville city council member Robert Swope said Wednesday, according to the New York Post, whose editorial board had strongly protested against keeping the manifesto hidden.

The FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit is working "in tandem with" the MNPD to complete "a very in-depth analysis of certain aspects of the shooter's life," Swope said.

LGBT activists had come out against letting the public see Hale's writings.

"It should not be published," Jordan Budd, executive director of Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere (COLAGE), told Newsweek Tuesday, the day after Hale stormed the Covenant School, a Christian elementary school where she murdered three adults and three children. "The focus should be on how this was able to happen in the first place. There should not be such easy access to deadly weaponry."

The New York Post editorialized Wednesday against any attempted "coverup":

Progressives, including plenty in the press, pretend that the real victims of Hale's killing spree are somehow trans people in general – not the one man, two women and three children killed in cold blood – and that to protect them, the shooter's words must be hidden. "The contents don't change the outcome of the tragedy," said a flack for LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG. This is hypocrisy. We don't yet know to what extent Hale's gender identity played a role in her mass murder spree. But we do know demands to sit on Hale's words amount to a coverup, pure and simple. If Hale were a right-wing militia member, fundamentalist Christian or an "incel," her identity would be front and center of a million think-pieces blaming her whiteness, maleness or expressed beliefs for the massacre.

Daily Caller News Foundation reported Tuesday that the Nashville Metro Police Department (NMPD) – which had announced it had found "writings" from Hale's home after the school rampage indicating hers was a "calculated and planned" attack – had no intentions of releasing the documents to the public anytime soon.

"No, we will not be releasing the manifesto during an open investigation," the spokesperson told the DCNF.

Conservative, anti-transgender-agenda activist Matt Walsh, creator of the "What Is a Woman?" documentary, tweeted Tuesday: "Totally unacceptable. There is no reason why releasing the manifesto would interfere with their investigation into a dead assailant."

Totally unacceptable. There is no reason why releasing the manifesto would interfere with their investigation into a dead assailant. https://t.co/dAQXUmnyKp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2023

In the Newsweek story, Charles Moran, president of the Republican homosexual group Log Cabin Republicans, said he would defer to Nashville police regarding the release of the manifesto.

"While it would certainly give insight into the motivations of this deeply troubled individual that could help shed light into root causes, we know from tragedies like this that additional glorification of the shooter could inspire others to take similar violent acts for attention," Moran said.

Conservative Christian Jason Salamone responded on Twitter: "All the LGBT activist groups including the faux 'conservative' Log Cabin Republican group are calling on the authorities to not publicly release the shooters manifesto. Oh, I wonder why...."

All the LGBT activist groups including the faux "conservative" Log Cabin Republican group are calling on the authorities to not publicly release the shooters manifesto. Oh, I wonder why...https://t.co/y9aUyDu18H — Jason (@JasonSalamone77) March 28, 2023

The Revolver news site warned of the delayed release: "Many believe this move is nothing more than a stall tactic designed to distract critics who are demanding the release of the document."

With all stories of this nature, complaints of a criminal justice double-standard come quickly from the lips and keyboards of conservatives, who have seen so many tragedies – and even phony, staged "crimes" like the 2019 Jussie Smollett hoax – exploited by the dominant media to advance Democrat narratives against Donald Trump and the right in general.

The popular Twitter account "Catturd" (1.6 million followers) put it this way Thursday: "We all know exactly why they won't release the manifesto. If it was a Trump supporter, it'd already be plastered on every leftwing news publication in the world."

We all know exactly why they won't release the manifesto. If it was a Trump supporter, it'd already be plastered on every leftwing news publication in the world. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, as "progressive" Democrats used the trans killer's murderous, anti-Christian-school attack to crusade for anti-gun laws, LGBT leftists used conservatives' reaction to it to buttress their longstanding claim that most opponents of transgender and LGBT agendas are guilty of "hate."

"In a grotesque expression of their hate, the GOP's far-right extremists – which now extends to most of their party – used the horrific school shooting in Nashville yesterday to attack and smear transgender people," wrote homosexual radio talk show host Michelangelo Signorile, who bills himself as one who "fearlessly [takes] on the right wing, the main stream media, and the bigots with hard-hitting progressive talk."

Among the heroes of March 27 was Covenant School's headmaster, Katherine Koonce, 60, who likely gave up her life to save the children in her care, in the Christ-like spirit of John 15:13: "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."

"We can finally publish what we've suspected since Monday: Katherine Koonce, headmaster of The Covenant School, very likely died protecting her students by confronting the shooter head on," tweeted Nashville Tennessean reporter Angele Latham Thursday:

We can finally publish what we've suspected since Monday: Katherine Koonce, headmaster of The Covenant School, very likely died protecting her students by confronting the shooter head on. https://t.co/esM9iYEAlw — Angele Latham (@angele_latham) March 30, 2023

