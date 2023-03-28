A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nashville Police refuse to release Christian school shooter's manifesto

'We have some writings that we are going over that pertain to this day'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:34pm
By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Nashville police will not be releasing the manifesto of the deceased Covenant School shooting suspect, a police spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday.

Nashville Metro Police Department (NMPD) announced that they had found “writings” from 28-year-old transgender suspect Audrey Hale’s home Monday that indicated a “calculated and planned” attack, according to an NMPD press release. An NMPD spokesperson told the DCNF Tuesday that the department had no intentions of releasing the documents to the public anytime soon, citing the ongoing investigation into Hale.

“No, we will not be releasing the manifesto during an open investigation,” the spokesperson told the DCNF.

The police spokesperson did not say for certain whether or not the manifesto would be released in the future after the investigation was closed and restated that due to the ongoing nature of the situation, there was no intention by law enforcement to release the documents.

NMPD Chief John Drake confirmed to reporters during a press conference that the shooting was a “targeted attack” and said that he would elaborate on that at a future date.

Should the shooter's manifesto be made public immediately?

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we are going over that pertain to this day,” Drake said. “We have a map drawn out of how all this was going to take place.”

Drake also said during the press conference that Hale’s transgender identity played a role in the attack, but did not elaborate further on the motive. Text messages between Hale and a former teammate also indicated that the attack was targeted at the Christian school, with Hale saying that she had left “more than enough evidence” behind and that everything would eventually “make sense.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

