Nashville Police refuse to release Christian school shooter's manifesto

Nashville police will not be releasing the manifesto of the deceased Covenant School shooting suspect, a police spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday.

Nashville Metro Police Department (NMPD) announced that they had found “writings” from 28-year-old transgender suspect Audrey Hale’s home Monday that indicated a “calculated and planned” attack, according to an NMPD press release. An NMPD spokesperson told the DCNF Tuesday that the department had no intentions of releasing the documents to the public anytime soon, citing the ongoing investigation into Hale.

“No, we will not be releasing the manifesto during an open investigation,” the spokesperson told the DCNF.

The police spokesperson did not say for certain whether or not the manifesto would be released in the future after the investigation was closed and restated that due to the ongoing nature of the situation, there was no intention by law enforcement to release the documents.

NMPD Chief John Drake confirmed to reporters during a press conference that the shooting was a “targeted attack” and said that he would elaborate on that at a future date.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we are going over that pertain to this day,” Drake said. “We have a map drawn out of how all this was going to take place.”

#Nashville police chief confirms #AudreyHale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identity motivated the killings: “We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out.”pic.twitter.com/AA5fN1TJ1j#NashvilleCovenantSchool #SchoolShooting… — TRUTH PUKE (@TruthPuke) March 28, 2023

Drake also said during the press conference that Hale’s transgender identity played a role in the attack, but did not elaborate further on the motive. Text messages between Hale and a former teammate also indicated that the attack was targeted at the Christian school, with Hale saying that she had left “more than enough evidence” behind and that everything would eventually “make sense.”

