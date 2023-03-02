Nearly half of Dems say Biden unfit for 2nd term

Lorenzo Prieto

Daily Caller News Foundation

Nearly half of likely Democratic voters and the majority of Republican voters consider President Joe Biden not fit to run for a second term due to his age, as reported by a Yahoo/YouGov poll.

The polls reveal that one out of seven likely voters, 68% believe that Joe Biden is “too old for another term as a president,” according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Roughly 48% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans agreed that Biden’s age of 80 is an issue for re-election while 23% of Democrats said they were unsure.

Overall, 12% of all participants agree that 80 is too old for any candidate to be president, according to the poll.

Biden is the oldest president and if he were to win the 2024 re-election, he would be 82 at the beginning of the term and 86 at the end. Of surveyed Independent voters, 71% consider 82 too old to start a new term as president.

The survey of 1,516 adults, conducted between Feb. 23 and Feb. 27, shows how many participants are concerned about the mental and cognitive test, with a total of 68% who are in favor of “mandatory mental-competency tests for politicians over 75 years old, with results released to the public,” as reported the poll.

Voters also expressed their favorability to elect Former President Donald Trump over Biden if the presidential election were held today. In general, 45% of all voters are more in favor of Trump, supported by 46% of Independents and a strong 89% of Republicans.

Biden has not yet formally declared to run for a second term but has hinted on multiple occasions an intent to seek re-election, according to The New York Post.

