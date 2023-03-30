A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
New analysis shows how CDC spread misinformation about COVID

Exaggerated severity of the disease

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:53pm
CDC headquarters (Wikimedia Commons)

(THE PULSE) – Academics from the University of California, San Francisco have published a new paper titled “Statistical and Numerical Errors Made by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The paper outlines 25 instances when the CDC reported statistical or numerical errors. Twenty (80%) of these instances, according to the researchers, “exaggerated the severity of the COVID-19 situation.”

They also explain how the CDC was notified about the errors in 16 (64%) instances and later corrected the errors, at least partially, in 13 (52%) instances.

