New climate law costing New York City residents millions: 'I'm terrified'

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

A New York City climate law regulating emissions is set to impose harsh penalties on larger buildings, many of them residential, that don’t comply by 2024, forcing building boards and residents to make difficult financial decisions, according to The New York Times.

Local Law 97 is part of the city’s 2019 Climate Mobilization Act and aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 by targeting buildings, which are believed to be the city’s largest polluters, according to the NYT. But the strict regulations put building managers in a difficult position, forcing them to choose between costly energy upgrades and massive fines.

TRENDING: Park Service offers 'grisly' advice on staying safe in bear country

One building manager, Craig Hart, told the NYT he could install solar panels on a roof that’s going to need a $650,000 replacement in coming year, install a new boiler system that will have to be replaced in a few years as emissions standards become more stringent, or face massive fines for noncompliance.

“I’ve been looking at every option I can think of, and I don’t know what to do,” he told the outlet. “I want to be zero carbon, zero penalties and zero debt … But it’s not going to be an easy road.”

Glen Oaks Village, a collective of more than 2,900 apartments in Queens, plans to spend $24.5 million replacing its gas-and-oil boilers over the next five to 10 years, but will still incur an anticipated $700,000 per year in fines, according to the NYT.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Will climate regulations cost New Yorkers untold amounts of money? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (17 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m terrified of it,” Arlene Bett, a 60-year-old longtime resident who paid off her one-bedroom apartment in the complex but worries about her $500 monthly maintenance fee growing. “I will not be able to afford it, and there’s no place cheaper.”

Bob Friedrich, the board president, told the NYT that penalties would force the board to sharply raise maintenance fees. “They are not looking at the real-life cost of this,” he told the outlet.

Buildings produce about 70% of New York City’s greenhouse gas emissions, and buildings over 25,000 feet, which the city is targeting, produce about half of all building emissions, according to the NYT. About 60% of those buildings are residential and rely largely on fossil fuels for heating and cooling; they could face up to $60 million in total fines annually under Local Law 97.

The City of New York did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!