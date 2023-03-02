New live-action 'Peter Pan' trailer shocks with major character changes

(FOX NEWS) – Disney’s "Peter Pan and Wendy" was lambasted across social media after its first trailer Tuesday featured female Lost Boy characters.

The preview of the latest live-action remake appeared to follow similar story beats of the original J.M. Barrie story until the characters reached the fabled Neverland. Upon coming face-to-face with the Lost Boys, Wendy (played by Ever Anderson) commented that the kids are not just boys.

"But you're not all boys," Wendy remarked. "So?!" One of the girls replied.

