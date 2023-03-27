New 'Snapping of the American Mind' illuminates Orwellian takeover of U.S.

It may be hard to believe today, but 40 years ago when I started out in journalism and Reagan was president, it really was “Morning in America” – our nation was prosperous, largely unified, respected by its allies and feared by its enemies. Almost miraculously, the Berlin Wall was torn down and the fearsome nuclear-armed Soviet Union peacefully dissolved … without a shot being fired! That’s what good American leadership can do.

Today, just a few decades later, America’s ruling elites drool over Marxist ideologies, our border is purposely left wide open so millions of illegals can invade our country, our elections are rigged, and our government promotes maniacally deranged policies on every front while busily turning citizens against each other. They prosecute conservative Christians as criminals and terrorists, while excusing and encouraging actual crime and terrorism. They sexualize, corrupt and brainwash our precious children with toxic ideologies and groom them into undergoing double mastectomies and castration in a desperate and impossible effort to “change genders.” Oh yes, and we’re on the verge of World War III with Russia!

As a direct result of all this, suicide and depression have skyrocketed in the U.S.A. and – believe it or not – a staggering 130 million Americans have come to depend on mind-altering substances just to get through life.

What happened?

Turbocharged by the presidency of Barack Obama – one of the most radical, destructive and utterly dishonest chief executives in American history – and continuing into our current time under the demented and epically corrupt Joe Biden, long-coalescing forces of the political, cultural and sexual Left have finally succeeded in bringing about their long-promised “fundamental transformation of America.”

But there’s more – much more.

The bigger story is, this revolution is also causing a “fundamental transformation” of Americans, as I explore in the new edition of my book, “The Snapping of the American Mind: Healing a Nation Broken by a Lawless Government and Godless Culture.” In this newly revised and expanded paperback edition, I reveal how the radical Left – which today dominates virtually all of America’s key institutions – is accomplishing far more than just enlarging government, redistributing wealth, de-Christianizing the culture and generally wrecking our country. With its wild celebration of sexual anarchy, its intimidating culture of “woke” political correctness, its perverse incomprehension of the fundamental sacredness of human life, and – as is increasingly evident – its blinding hatred of Almighty God, our leader class is not only negatively transforming the greatest nation in history. It is also actively promoting widespread dependency, debauchery, family breakdown, violent crime, corruption, suffering, addiction, mental illness, despair and suicide.

This is what I explore in the new edition of "Snapping," which includes brand-new chapters illuminating the astonishing "1984"-style attacks on America taking place under the deranged presidency of Joe Biden. I invite you to read the reviews below to get others' assessment of how I did.

Fortunately, contrary to what our leader class believes, there actually is a great and all-powerful God, and therein lies the hope for America. As I lay out in this new edition of “The Snapping of the American Mind,” there really is a way back for the country Reagan liked to call “this shining city on a hill.”

