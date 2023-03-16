A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New study into 'plasticosis' disease reveals worldwide plastic problem

Humans consuming more inorganic matter than ever

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:36pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – “Plasticosis” is the name a group of scientists have given to the damage caused by ingestion of plastics. The research these scientists carried out is based on seabirds, but has clear implications for other animals, including us.

It has been estimated that humans may now be consuming as much as a credit card’s worth of plastic every week, with negative implications that are now starting to become worryingly clear.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The international team, with scientists from the U.K. and Australia, studied the effects of plastic consumption on flesh-footed shearwater fledglings and show that it causes severe scarring of the birds’ stomachs, interfering with digestion, which can lead to stunted growth and, in some cases, death. Other inorganic materials that were also consumed by the birds, such as pumice, caused no such scarring, highlighting the “unique pathological properties of plastics.”

