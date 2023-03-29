New twist in case against player seen punching opponent in handshake line

(FOX NEWS) -- Jamirah Shutes, a senior guard on the Memphis women’s basketball team, pleaded not guilty to an assault charge after she was accused of punching a Bowling Green player in the face following the Memphis Tigers' loss in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) last week, officials confirmed.

The City of Bowling Green (Ohio) Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that an attorney representing Shutes entered a not-guilty plea in court on Wednesday.

Absolutely hate to see this...Elissa Brett punched in the face after Bowling Green's #WNIT victory over Memphis She fell to the ground after being hit but fortunately was able to walk back to the locker room with some assistance. Hopefully she's okay! pic.twitter.com/3UxtvJaUoV — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) March 24, 2023

The office representing Shutes did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

