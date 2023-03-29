A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New twist in case against player seen punching opponent in handshake line

'Violence is never acceptable'

Published March 29, 2023 at 7:40pm
Published March 29, 2023 at 7:40pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Jamirah Shutes, a senior guard on the Memphis women’s basketball team, pleaded not guilty to an assault charge after she was accused of punching a Bowling Green player in the face following the Memphis Tigers' loss in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) last week, officials confirmed.

The City of Bowling Green (Ohio) Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that an attorney representing Shutes entered a not-guilty plea in court on Wednesday.

TRENDING: TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

The office representing Shutes did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Read the full story ›

