News reporter fired after 'propaganda' email exposed by DeSantis staff

'It just wasted my time'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 15, 2023 at 9:58pm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at CPAC 2021 on Feb. 26, 2021 (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Axios parted ways with reporter Ben Montgomery after he referred to a roundtable event hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., as "propaganda."

"This reporter is no longer with Axios. Out of respect for our employees, we do not discuss conditions of departure," Axios editor-in-chief Sara Kehaulani Goo told Fox News Digital.

Montgomery was in the news this week after Florida Department of Education communications director Alex Lanfranconi revealed how the Tampa Bay reporter responded to an emailed press release regarding a roundtable discussion on "divisive concepts such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the impact that these concepts have had on Florida higher education institutions and the students that attend them."

Read the full story ›

