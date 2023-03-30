A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
NHL reconsiders LGBT pride night events as several players opt out

'Distraction'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 12:45pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will reevaluate its annual pride night events as several players have made headlines this year for refusing to wear their teams' jerseys promoting LGBT causes, citing religious beliefs.

In an interview Monday with Canada's CTV News, Bettman pointed to several NHL players who refused to participate in the pro-LGBT promotions this season by wearing jerseys emblazoned in LGBT rainbow colors.

"This is the first time we've experienced that, and I think it's something that we're going to have to evaluate in the offseason," Bettman said. "This is one issue where players, for a variety of reasons, may not feel comfortable wearing the uniform as a form of endorsement."

Read the full story ›

