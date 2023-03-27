No, AOC, parental rights are not fascism

My Webster's New International Dictionary of the English Language; Second Edition; Unabridged; Copyright 1934 defines Fascism as: "[It. fascismo, fr. fascio a (political) group, a club, lit. a bundle, fr. L. fascis a bundle. See Fasces.] The principles of the Fascisti; also, the Fascist movement in Italy, or, by extension, any similar movement elsewhere. See CHARTER OF LABOR."

In my Webster's Ninth New Collegiate Dictionary; Principal Copyright 1983, Fascism is defined: "[It. fascismo, fr. fascio bundle, fasces, group, fr. L fasces fasces] (1921) 1 often cap: a political philosophy, movement, or regime (as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition 2: a tendency toward or actual exercise or strong autocratic or dictatorial control."

Wikipedia defines Fascism: a far-right, authoritarian, ultra-nationalist political ideology and movement, characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and race, and strong regimentation of society and the economy.

But, then we have Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, better known as AOC, which I would argue is short for a trampish heathen who personifies dumb as a roll of bathroom tissue and is worthy of the same purpose. Cortez has "announced that parental rights are fascism in America."

It's clear to me that Cortez really means "parental rights" left in the hands of Christian families, treated as natural rights that undermine the ability of her type of government to brainwash our children and inculcate them with the most reprobate and insane ideals of madness imaginable.

I fully realize the kind of woman Cortez is and thus also the cognitive deficiencies she embarrassingly suffers from. She's the boorish deuteragonist to the other pathetic excuses for so-called female leadership comprising the Democratic Party.

It isn't government's right to tell parents how to raise their children. Especially Christian parents. Parents have the God-given right to determine what their children are taught and the God-given right to structure a godly standard of morality for their family. My Bible instructs parents, not government, to train up children according to Godly principles.

It takes only a brief glance to see what government participation in the life of young people has done to Cortez and her troupe of whorish child-killers, who are promoting mental insanity through inculcation of debaucherous sexual fantasies they promote as real.

How is it fascist for parents to teach their children the Word of God? How is it fascist for parents to teach their children that all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, which include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? How is it fascist for parents to teach their children moral standards that renounce sexual sin, teaching them that God created male and female, i.e., he and she, not he-he and she-she? How is it fascism for parents to teach their children to love America and what America stood for until the demonic Cortez types usurped office?

It isn't fascism for parents to teach their children that the industrialized extermination of children is murder, not women's health care, albeit those like Cortez seem to practice abortion as birth control. Maybe, we should insist Cortez tell us how many babies she has had killed. It's my opinion that pagan heathens who promote baby-killing do so because it's of practical benefit to them, including her potentially being financially invested in child-killing centers.

There's nothing fascist about teaching our children, a sovereign nation has the right to determine legal standards for people to immigrate here. Just as Cortez can determine who's permitted into her office.

It's clear that Cortez is either every bit a stupid as she appears or she's a pernicious liar and deceiver; both of which are morally opprobrious traits consistent with her character.

However, we do well to remember her seeming stupidity is an attempt to draw us into a debate we should never have. She's a Marxist fool, and her words are of the devil. I don't argue with her; I put on the whole armor of God. In his acclaimed book, "Who Was Karl Marx?" my good friend and colleague James Simpson wrote: There are four fundamental concepts you need to understand [with respect to who and what Marxism is about]:

1. "The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the Revolution"

2. This is an asymmetric strategy of military conquest.

3. There is a method to the madness.

4. At its heart, this evil agenda is Satanic.

To which I add: Every single Marxist, especially those holding political office and positions of entrenched authority, are liars. Cortez and her cabal of calumniators are vicious liars. Them calling us liars is their way of attempting to bully us into silence in the court of public opinion controlled by media agitprop.

I refuse to engage on their level. They are of their father the devil – for he is a liar, and the father of it. Ergo, what can we possibly expect them to be but liars also?

