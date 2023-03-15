A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

No yolk: Is eggflation finally over (easy)?

Prices fall for first time in 5 months after more than doubling in past year

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 15, 2023 at 1:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Egg prices fell in February for the first time in five months after more than doubling over the course of a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The price of a dozen large, grade A eggs rose from $1.93 in January 2022 to $4.82 in January 2024, but fell by 60 cents in February, stopping a five-month, uninterrupted climb in prices according to the CPI. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) blames the impact of avian bird flu on egg scarcity and rising prices.

TRENDING: 'Duck Dynasty' star slams librarians for disrupting Kirk Cameron story times

Bird flu killed a record number of birds, including egg-laying hens, in 2022 and was unusually deadly in the fall, impacting production in the leadup to the holiday season, according to CNBC. Prices could rise again for the Easter season, however, and inflation in the supplies used for hen feed continue to keep prices high.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Have you been cutting back on eggs since prices skyrocketed?

High egg prices prompted some individuals in border states to smuggle eggs across the Mexican border, causing a spikein egg-related smuggling attempts by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







No yolk: Is eggflation finally over (easy)?
Biden placing undercover federal agents at universities. Here's why
Border Patrol chief: DHS doesn't have 'operational control' of southern border
Biden's DOJ hid evidence of Biden-China corruption
Feds protected Bidens even while attacking Trumpworld
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×