North Korea wants to 'strike fear' with newest missile launch

By Nino Cambria

Daily Caller News Foundation

North Korea claimed Friday that its Thursday intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test was meant to “strike fear into the enemies,” according to The Associated Press.

North Korea’s ICBM test was meant to put South Korea, Japan and the U.S. on notice, according to the AP. The strike was launched just before the South Korean-Japanese Tokyo summit meant to reestablish good relations and ongoing U.S.-South Korea joint military drills in the peninsula.

TRENDING: 4 common Christian misconceptions about end times

Japanese and South Korean assessments show the missile flew about 620 miles with a maximum altitude of 3,730 miles before landing between Korean and Japanese waters on a 70-minute flight, according to the AP.

“The United States condemns the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch. This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and demonstrates the threat the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the DPRK’s neighbors, the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“This action demonstrates the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions that are intended to prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilizing tests. Together, with the international community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue. Our commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad,” Price added.

Is North Korea desperate to 'strike fear' on the world stage? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aimed at improving fractured relations between the two nations as they both face threats from North Korea and China, according to the AP. While overshadowed by the ICBM launch, the summit ended with the two countries agreeing to work together along with the U.S. to enhance security in the region.

The ongoing U.S.-South Korean drills, which include computer simulations and live-fire field exercises, began March 13 and are scheduled to continue until March 23, according to the AP. Last week, Kim Yo Jung, sister of North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong Un, threatened South Korea and the U.S. with a response if military drills continued in the peninsula.

North Korea has a history of making explosive responses to South Korean and U.S. joint military exercises. Last month, after American and South Korean drills using B-1B bombers, the North Korean military responded by firing two short-range ballistic missiles.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!