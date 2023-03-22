'It's not over': DOJ blasted for further setting sights on Trump voters

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that the Department of Justice was not just after former President Donald Trump, but also those who voted for him.

“In Manhattan tomorrow, what will certainly be an overwhelmingly liberal grand jury will meet and unless something unexpected happens, Democrats will have taken the unprecedented step of using a corrupt justice system to take out the front-runner in the Republican presidential field in a presidential race. And if that happens, America will never be the same,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, said in his show’s opening monologue.

“A thousand people have already been arrested and most of them did what Jacob Chansley did. They walked through what we used to call the People’s House, some of them are still in prison tonight,” Carlson said. “So you assume that ugly story was over, at least the law enforcement component of that, but no, it’s not over, it’s just getting started. The Biden administration has identified 1,000 additional Trump voters for non-crimes that they claim took place on Jan. 6, mostly walking, as Jacob Chansley did. In recent months, according to a story in The Washington Post, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, a willing tool of the Biden administration, has written to court officials alerting them that an additional 700 to 1200 people may be charged in relation to Jan. 6.”

Graves sent the letter to Chief Judge Beryl Howell Oct. 28, according to Bloomberg News, a caseload that reportedly caused both logistical and security issues for the federal court in the District of Columbia.

Trump predicted he would be arrested this coming Tuesday in a Saturday morning post on Truth Social. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg planned a meeting with law enforcement to coordinate the arrest, according to Fox News.

WATCH:

“You’ve got to hope that for the sake of the country, the Biden White House, which will be running against Trump, will put the country above partisanship and stop this. Merrick Garland at DoJ will issue every public statement saying that this is wrong, which it is, and therefore preserve for our grandchildren our justice system,” Carlson said. “As of tonight, it doesn’t seem to be happening. In fact, as of tonight, it’s not just Trump, who is the target of this. It’s Trump’s voters.”

Carlson also re-aired video of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building that he’d previously aired March 6, which showed Capitol Police officers escorting one protestor, Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon shaman,” through the halls of the building.

Carlson noted that one federal prosecutor said on “60 Minutes” that they wanted to use “shock and awe” to prevent trouble during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Isn’t that how you treat ISIS? These are Americans you’re talking about, pal,” Carlson said. “That man, in a free country, would have no power whatsoever over citizens, instead he is launching a new war on terror against people who vote differently from him.”

“This is bigger than Donald Trump and it has been for a long time and now it has escalated,” Carlson added, before calling out Republican senators who criticized him over airing the Jan. 6 footage.

